Mayorkun, Keche, Others Ready For Legon Hall Week Celebration

Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Mayorkum, has been invited to thrill thousands of Ghanaian music fans at this year's edition of Legon Hall Week celebration this Saturday at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

The Legon campus is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life who will witness performances from various artistes.

Noted for his magnetic stagecraft, Mayorkun is expected to put up his best on the night and perform a lot of his favourite hit songs.

The artiste will rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian musicians such as Sister Afia, Epixode, Magnom, Dope Nation, Keche, Rudebwoy Ranking, Gemini, Opanka, Feli Nuna, Dahlin Gage, Dee Money, Ephraim, DJ Sly, Obibini, Jason El-A and many more.

The event which is being organised in collaboration with Watsup TV is sponsored by Rush Energy Drink and supported by Davido Music Worldwide, The Plug, Endowed Event, SHOB Group, Jack Daniels, GHOne TV, TV7, 369 Live and Enewsgh.com.