Harvest Praise Concert Ready To Roll On March 30

This year's edition of the annual Easter gospel musical concert dubbed 'Harvest Praise Concert' will take place on March 30 at the 15,000-seater Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, according to the organisers.

This year's edition of the concert will guarantee an uplifting, soul-soothing and body moving night of music, drama and dance.

The event which is being organised by Harvest Chapel International serves as a platform for both local and international artistes to display elements of distinct modern harmonies and singing styles found in urban contemporary gospel.

It will witness historic performances from Anthony Brown from the States, Victoria Orenze from Nigeria, KODA, Edwin Dadson, Yaw Sarpong, the evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir and a host of others, who will thrill gospel music fans with their various hit songs.

Before the event, there will also be a symposium to provide a moment of reflection and learn about gospel music event management, the funding dilemma and keeping Christ at the centre of it all.

Harvest Praise is the evangelistic tool of the Harvest International Ministries. For the past years, the Harvest International Ministries has through 'Harvest Praise Concert' won over hundreds of souls across the length and breadth of the nation and used the platform to also project local and international talents in the arts industry.