High Expectations For Kafui Danku’s Maiden Book Launch

High expectations await actress Kafui Danku as she launches her upcoming book titled 'Silence Is Not Golden' next weekend.

The book will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony at the Unique Floral Centre, Trade Fair in Accra on Sunday, March 18.

Strictly by invitation, the ceremony is anticipated to gather some of the biggest names in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Since January 2018 when Kafui Danku announced the book, many of her fans have been waiting patiently for its release.

It was hinted to be released in February 2018 but postponed until this weekend.

Kafui had said the book is about her experiences in life as a woman. It is an account of the hurdles and successes that have come her way in life.

“So, after some few eye openings and knowledge I have decided to write a book. A book called 'Silence Is Not Golden' because I have suffered a lot in silence and that a lot of women are suffering in silence,” she said in an interview.

“The book has a solution to women who are childless or those who have been on the journey before, those waiting on God's list for their own miracle, those who want to be part of the solution and also men that are genuinely concerned,” the beautiful actress revealed.

This has amassed a lot of attention for the book and her followers have been yearning for its release.