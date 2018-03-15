Don’t Engage Our Artistes Without Our Approval – Zylofon Warns

Zylofon Media has served notice that it will sue anyone who will deal with Stonebwoy or any of its artistes without its express approval.

The warning comes after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, apologised to Stonebwoy over the brawl between the dancehall artiste's team and a crew from Zylofon Media, led by artiste manager Bulldog at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

In a statement, Zylofon said Stonebwoy is still its signee and that it has the “sole right” to the use his and other signees' “name, voice, likeness, sound and similar characteristics for the purpose of advertising, promotions, selling and otherwise merchandising discs, tapes and other audio and video recordings produced from master products” under the contractual relations.

It added, “Secondly, our company is also entitled to do all that acts which is reasonably necessary to arriving at the realisation of net profits directly attributable to the merchandising of artist's work, name and or likeness” and that anybody seeking to engage Stonebwoy and his fellow signees must seek the express consent and concurrence of Zylofon Media Company Limited.

“Acting contrary to this shall be deemed a deliberate infringement on the right of our person, which shall warrant a swift and strict enforcement in a court of law,” warned the record label