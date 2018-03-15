Yvonne Nelson Finally Reveals Her Political Party Affiliation

Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has denied claims that she is a sympathiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

There were reports after the actress staged a demonstration - #dumsormuststop - against the erratic power crisis in Ghana during the Mahama regime, that she was a sympathiser of the NPP.

Her critics said the move was to paint the National Democratic Congress (NDC) black.

Yvonne Nelson led a demonstration dubbed #dumsormuststop

But in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the actress denied being a sympathiser of the party.

She indicated that her actions were as a result of the love she has for her country as a patriotic citizen and not because of her political affiliation.

The mother of one indicated that she loves every political party in the country and does not have allegiance to anyone.

“I have love for everybody. I am a patriotic Ghanaian and I love my country. I love both the NPP and the NDC. John Dumelo is an NDC member but he’s my brother. I’m a Ghanaian, I’m for Ghana,” she said.