Kwabena Kwabena Eulogizes Legendary Pat Thomas On CNN

One of the most gifted Contemporary Hi-Life musicians of our time,Kwabena Kwabena has lauded legendary Hi-Life musician Pat Thomas on CNN.

Pat Thomas, aka ’The Golden Voice', started his musical career in 1960s when he collaborated with legendary Ebow Taylor.

He took his early inspiration to become a singer from a celebrated vocalist Joss Aikins.

In 1974,Pat Thomas formed the band Sweet Beans and with them he recorded his first album False lover. He recorded his second album with the band called ‘Marijata'

Speaking in an inspiring interview on 'Inside Africa’, a documented program on CNN- which highlights the true diversity of the African continent,Kwabena Kwabena eulogized Legendary Pat Thomas by accentuating that:

"I listened to Pat Thomas record back then…I was listening to that Ghanaian artiste with the sweetest voice;reach vocal delivery— mixed with authentic hi-life rhythm, with little fusion from the western”,

Kwabena,who is well noted with the hit songs,’Adansie,Tuamudaa,and ‘Aso',added that,"Hi-life is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.

George Kwabena Adu aka Kwabena Kwabena,shot to fame in 2004 when he recorded is debut album 'Aso' .

