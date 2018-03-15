Makeup Artistes With No Professional Qualifications To Be Banned

The Ghanaian Makeup Artistes operating without a requisite professional training skill will be banned from practising in the country by 2021.

This is to reduce the incidence of facial damages caused to people by untrained makeup beauticians, an Executive member of the Federation of Professional Trade Associations of Ghana, Nikki Boamponsem has stated.

Nikki Boamponsem disclosed this at a forum organized by Makeup Ghana at the Accra City Hotel as part of the International Women's Day celebrations.

Nikki Boamponsem who doubles as CEO of the 2nd Image Beauty Academy was worried that these unqualified makeup artistes are not registered with any umbrella body within the industry.

According to her, the situation is serious, especially where there is no insurance for makeup lovers who fall victim to these people.

"We want to standardise the system so that if you don’t have a unique number that certifies that you have been trained in addition to the possession of Ghana national ID, you can’t operate in this country in the next three years because the system is being put in place."

She is therefore calling for the institution of an indemnity insurance to cover accidental injuries sustained by clients.

The event which was described by participants as one of the prolific programs to be organised by Makeup Ghana, featured by four distinguished ladies: Mrs Nikki Boa-Amponsem Founder/CEO, 2nd Image International; Abena Brigidi, CEO Nimed Capital; Nana Akosua Asante Managing Partner, MiddCol Law and actress Nana Ama McBrown.

In her opening remark, the CEO of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, said the Glow and Mingle Soirée was organised to empower stakeholders in the industry, through informal interactions with pacesetters within and outside the makeup and beauty industry.

“We believe through stories and sharing of experiences, the next generation of practitioners and businesses can be motivated to aim for excellence,” said Rebecca Donkor.

The Glow and Mingle Soirée also provided an avenue for networking and conversations around important industry issues.

On her part, the CEO of Nimed Capital, Abena Brigidi, advised participants to keep records of their daily transactions with consistent savings which according to her, is a basic requirement the banks look out for to enable them to assess their capacity to pay back a loan.

She said the Ghanaian makeup and beauty industry is not making money as compared to South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

With regards to the law, Nana Akosua Asante, Managing Partner at MiddCol Law advised participants to seek the support of lawyers to help develop an agreement to be signed by them and their clients because the makeup and beauty is part of the service industry.