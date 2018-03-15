Pat Thomas' Musician Daughter Rubbishes Claims By Kojo Antwi That He Tried To Help Her Career

Singer Nana Yaa has expressed shock at claims by music legend Kojo Antwi that he has made efforts to help her launch a successful solo musical career but to no avail.

A fortnight ago on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr Music Man, revealed he had tried several times to produce an entire album for the singer, but his efforts were thwarted by the people around her.

He stated “if you speak to Nana Yaa she will tell you. Many times I call and I say, Nana, I want to write a whole album for you, produce it, just sit back and sing.”

Kojo Antwi and Nana Yaa

However, the singer, speaking to Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio for the Hitz News @ 1, Nana Yaa, expressing shock, explained that it would not make sense to reject such an offer from a musician of his calibre.

“This a big shock to me. The platform that Kojo Antwi has given to me from when I started singing professionally is huge, and I always give him credit for it…do you think I would have refused somebody like Kojo if he had come to me and said, ‘Nana, I want to do this with you, I want to help you’, do you think I would have said no to that?” she quizzed.

The daughter of the highlife legend, Pat Thomas, further revealed that though he had mentioned to her certain project plans in passing, Kojo Antwi had never specifically made an offer to create an entire album for her as he claimed.

“He’s spoken to me about some few ideas about things he wanted to do, it was like in passing, that was it. He didn’t mention it anymore. He never called me and said 'Nana, I want you to come to the studio,'” she disclosed.

The ‘Hunny’ singer, also addressed the Music Maestro’s claim that the people around Nana Yaa are responsible for her unresponsiveness.

“If there’s something and he wants to come to me or whatever, there’s no one around me or in my life that Kojo would have a problem with because everyone around me and everyone that’s ever been around me, Kojo knows and he’s cool with them,” Nana Yaa said.

She insisted that if Kojo Antwi wants to extend any helping hand, he would not even have to go through a management, debunking his claims that she was being influenced by people around her.