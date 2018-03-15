16 year old dancehall musician Dhat Gyal appeals for support to continue schooling (Video)

Ghanaian dancehall musician Dhat Gyal has appealed to the general public to support her further her secondary education .

Speaking In an interview with Attractivemustapha.com, the 16 year old musician mentioned that she dropped out of school because she comes from a poor family which does not have enough funds to sponsor her education.

She recounted a series of difficulties and challenges she faces in her young life but was optimistic that the future is bright so she never gives up on her dreams.

She explained that her dream to enjoy higher education was cut short after her late mother who was her only sponsor was knocked down by a vehicle and died instantly.

Dhat Gyal also mentioned that none of her family members have the capacity to cater for her educational need since they are all struggling to make ends meet.

" I became a school drop out after my mother passed away and for two years life wasn't easy for me until I met my new producer called Jerry " she revealed to Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

When asked if she will like to continue schooling, she told attractivemustapha.com that she is ever ready to start from where she ended.

She used the opportunity to solicit support from the general public to assist her attain higher education.



