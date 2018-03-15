Stonebwoy Unveils Kelvynboy At Champs Sports Bar

From all indications one cannot dispute the fact that, the place to be last Saturday march 10,was the Champs bar and Grill inside Paloma hotel as EVENTGUIDE together with BhimNation gave Ghanaians one of the best concerts in 2018 dubbed Afrobeats Experience Tour.

Firstly, A very big thank you to Berima Sean Bills and Joel Orleans of y1079fm for holding the night down as host with DJSid who had his golden fingers on the turn tables..

Main deal, the spectacular night which commenced from 8pm saw super performance from the likes of Yblaq, Kwesi Slay, Slim Jones, Maxx Skills and many more with some super surprise performance from Epixode and RM boss Rudebwoy Ranking ....

Champs bar been the first stop for the much anticipated tour, attendance on the night was a spectacle. From the early patrons who took turns with pictures on the red carpet as they made their way into the main auditorium to the wild full house who could not sit but stand for over 8hours cheering and partying with their favorite artists..

The climax and main deal was when the headliner Kelvynboy "Future of Afrobeats" stepped on stage.Wowing the crowd with back to back super live band performance with the biggest surprise, his "popa" BET award winner Stonebwoy who sent the ambiance to a different level..

The best is yet to come as we prepare to hit you again with the next stop..