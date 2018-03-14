Wiz Kudowor Retrospective Exhibits At ANO Gallery, Artists Alliance Gallery and Berj Gallery

Organisers have announced official opening dates for Gallery locations for Wiz Edinam Kudowor’s first major Retrospective art exhibition in Accra.

The collection is made up of over 50 powerful paintings and other assorted works that have never been displayed in the public domain.

After a series of discussions and curatorial advice, it was decided to stage a multiple location exhibition due to the expansive nature of the collection.

The collection spans a period of 40 years including works from Wiz’ high school days from the early 70’s.

The works include figure drawing, portraiture, still life, architectural designs, fabric designs and his well-known signature style of figurative abstraction with influences of African Masks, Geometric patterns and esoteric symbolism. The medium range from pastel, acrylic, charcoal, collage, appliqué and watercolour.

The exhibition opens at Ano Gallery on Friday, 16th March and follows through with subsequent openings on 20th and 22nd at Berj Gallery and Artists Alliance Gallery respectively.

This retrospective will re-establish Wiz Kudowor as a powerful force to reckon with in the vibrant Ghanaian art scene.

Sela Adjei will be the lead Curator for the Exhibition. Curatorial advisors for the exhibition are

Prof. Ablade Glover and Nana Oforiatta Ayim.

Follow AnoGhana, Grin Studios, Berj Gallery and Artists Alliance Gallery for further details.

About the Artist

Wiz Kudowor is alumni of the Art College in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi. His work reflects the modern African environment and the continuous search for fulfilment and identity. Wiz is a member of the Artists Alliance Gallery.

He has exhibited widely in Ghana and has participated in several major international exhibitions. He has

won many prizes including the Osaka Triennale Bronze Prize and the Ghana Airways Silver Jubilee Art Contest. He also designed and sculpted the relief work on the facade of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Some of his masterpieces can be found in permanent collections in reputable Modern Art Galleries and Private Collections including: The Alfred Spinnler Collection, African America Museum, Dallas, Texas, Osaka Prefecture

Contemporary Art Collection, Osaka, Japan, Ministry of Culture, Peoples Republic of China,

YSB Collection, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tun Daim Zainuddin Collection, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In Ghana, his works can be found at the Jubilee House, Presidential House, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Standard Chartered Bank, Dei Foundation and Ghana National Museum (all in Accra).

About the Curator

Sela Adjei, a Ghanaian multidisciplinary artist and academic holds a degree in B.A Communication Design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

He also holds an MPhil degree in African art and Culture from the same University. Sela is a member of the Arts Council of the African Studies Association.

He has curated a number of important exhibitions including the exhibition held at the 2nd Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Intellectual and Cultural Festival (Kwabena Nketia Hall, The Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon).

He was also the lead curator for the 2017 CHALEWOTE STREET ART FESTIVAL, organized by Accra[dot]altradio. Sela is currently lecturing at the National Film and Television Institute in Cantoments, Accra.