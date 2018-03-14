Incompetent Zylofon Caused This Brouhaha

Livingstone Etse Satekla who goes by the stage name Stonebwoy, the BHIM Nation General and Zylofon Media signee is a Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae artiste and many recognize him as one of the leading Reggae and Dancehall artists in Africa.

Years on, Ghanaians were screaming everywhere, there is no investment in music, our entertaiment industry is dead. No money for artistes to do shows and travel to promote their music, movie is dead..talents are not getting investments.

8 months on, Zylofon signs 5 movie stars and 5 musicians including top guys Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Gave them cars, houses, pays for their travels to promote their music all over the world.

However, Born Livingston Este Satekla known in showbiz spheres as Stonebwoy also signed a two year contract with Zylofon media, a media with the aim of promoting acts in Ghana to the global world.

He signed a contract which stated that, zylofon as a record label will not sign any other dancehall artist on the label in addition to him, giving Stonebwoy the hope that his untouchable.

Meaning after two years they can sign other artistes doing the dancehall genre).

This is no secret, infact at the unveiling of Stonebwoy, the CEO of Zylofon made this clear and even stated clearly that various signees represent a genre of music, Kumi Guitar for High life, Becca for Afro Pop, Obibini for Hip Hop and Rap, Joyce Blessing for Gospel and Stonebwoy for dancehall, they publicly made it clear at the unveiling of Stonebwoy that he was going to be the last signed artiste on the record label. This is not a secret. Infact the media personal at that press conference will attest to this.

Now the record label claims Stonebwoy is not promoting their brand in his endeavours therefore went on to sign Shatta Wale without Stonebwoy's knowledge and agreement. It's not a matter of Stonebwoy being greedy to prevent his colleague from joining him at Zylofon, it's about an agreement with Zylofon and his decision to work with the media or not. Yes Stonebwoy is not a shareholder of Zylofon but he has every right to get pissed with the signing of another dancehall artiste simple because that was not what Zylofon agreed with him.

Stonebwoy however, made it clear yesterday on Hitz Fm that he wouldn't have joined Zylofon if they had already signed dancehall artiste. It's not a matter of being scared of Shatta Wale. Its his decision and we must respect it.

Infact Zylofon Media as an organisation has the right to sign any Artists on their label but not to leave their already acts on suspense, if they think it's was a good idea of signing Shatta Wale on their label why don't they involve all their Acts at the first place? Zylofon media has an agenda to accomplish.

Zylofon Media has brilliant ideas but there seems to be some kind of pot holes in the managerial aspect of the company, infact the whole board of zylofon media lacks managerial skills. Adding Bulldog at the first was the biggest mistake, his in to course problems. This will leave Zylofon media in mess, instead of Zylofon looking up to recording hits, they will be busy solving problems here and there. It's of time Nana Kwame Appiah restructure things in Zylofon Media as a competent C.E.O.

Now tell us who breached the contract?