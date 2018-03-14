Yvonne Okoro Donates To Yikurugu D/A School

Renowned actress, Yvonne Okoro, has donated desks to deprived pupils of Yikurugu D/A Primary School in Upper East Region of Ghana.

The move is to help the children get quality education.

The gesture followed reports that pupils of the school lay on their stomachs for several hours to study each day.

Yvonne, who is famous for helping the underprivileged in society, felt touched by the plight of the children donated $2,600 (about ¢12,000) to for the purchase of 100 desks for the children.

She is hopeful other people in society would be inspired to go to the aid of the rest of the children who are about four hundred in number.

“If you are privileged enough to have sat on a desk then I think that this the time you should get up and do something and help others too. You know how interesting it is to sit on a desk."

"And if even you were not privileged enough and you have become somebody, this is the time that you must remember what you went through and hope and wish that somebody will not go through it as well,” she said.

Yvonne Okoro, one of Ghana’s leading actresses is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the CEO of Desamour Company Limited.

She has in the past made major movies, supporting the underprivileged including donating a borehole to the people of Wungu, a town in the Walewale area of the Northern Region in 2016.