Come Out And Prove If I've Snatched Your Husband; Angry Emelia Brobbey Dares Accusers

Social media was set ablaze a few days ago when beautiful Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey was accused of snatching the husband of a UK-based young lady.

Online portal, Yen, in a report, claimed Emelia Brobbey had, "'stolen' the husband of a young lady who resides in the United Kingdom and the issue has caused a stir on Instagram."

According to an Instagram page known as "‘Thosecalledcelebs’, the actress allegedly snatched the married man from a lady who is believed to have children with the man.”

But Emelia Brobbey in an interview with Zionfelix rubbished the allegations and described the report as absolute falsehood.

Unhappy Emelia Brobbey added that she is innocent of the allegations suggesting a calculated scheme to drag her image and reputation in the mud.

The actress, therefore, dared persons, especially married women peddling such information about her to prove their claim that she is a husband snatcher.

Emelia Brobbey is a single mother with two children and owns a mineral water company called ‘Start’ mineral water.