Check Yourself Before Criticizing Zylofon Media – Kumi Guitar Fires Afia Schwarzenegger

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar has asked television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger to be wary of her claim that Zylofon Media is wasting talents they have signed.

There was a video circulating on various social media platforms of the television personality chiding Zylofon Media for not doing anything with artistes they have signed.

She indicated that artistes, whom she claimed were in their prime before they signed onto Zylofon, have suddenly dipped after they joined the label.

The television personality in the video called on Ghanaians to pray for artistes signed by the label in order to stay relevant because Zylofon Media is killing their shine.

But Kumi Guitar says he is saddened by Afia’s posture and sudden attacks on Zylofon Media.

He said: “I saw Afia Schwarzenegger’s video and for the first time [and] I was disappointed in her. I have followed her, I like her spirit and how strong she is. In life before you judge somebody, you should look at yourself because no one is perfect, no institution is also perfect. Institutions have their flaws, they have their strength and weaknesses."

“Not to say what she is saying is true or not but there is a way to address the issue in a better way,” he said.

“If you say Joyce Blessings, and others are struggling to make a hit, have you approached her and management to ask? Madam Afia Schwarzenegger I respect you but this comment from you was uncalled for. I wish she renders an apology to Zylofon Media and Nana Appiah Mensah,” Kumi Guitar added.