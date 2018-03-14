Beauty & Make-Up Industry Lacks Regulation - 2nd Image Boss

Founder of 2nd Image International, Nikki Boa-Amponsem, has blamed low standards in the beauty and make-up artistry industry on lack of unity among stakeholders.

She said major players don't get along and couldn't come together to help regulate the industry.

As a result, she observed that the industry has been taken over by people who lack professional ethics and are “degrading” the business.

She made the revelation while speaking at the 2018 Edition of Glow &Mingle Soirée, a make-up event organised by Make-Up Ghana, organisers of Ghana Make-Up Awards, to discuss pertinent issues affecting that industry on Sunday evening at the Accra City Hotel.

“We are damaging people's faces. A woman once came to me with her wrinkled face because her make-up artist used whatever product to close her pores …Ghanaians are getting wiser and people are likely to start taking legal action against us and we need to rise up ,” she highlighted.

“There is a need for us to come together and help regulate the industry. Present day beauty and make-up artistry industry is booming yet disappointing in terms of standards,” Nikki added.

According to her, people take up one week make-up classes and then the next minute they are parading themselves as professional make-up artists when they don't have in-depth knowledge about the field.

She described it as a worrying trend and added that needs to be checked.

A make-up artist, she indicated, must know at least about the skin types among others, hence the need to have some thorough education and not a one day make-up class.

Major players, she emphasized, need to unite and help regulate the industry to help the young ones.

The Sunday Glow & Glow Soirée was attended by a number of stakeholders in the make-up industry. Among other speakers at the ceremony were Abena Brigidi, CEO of Nimed Capital; Nana Akosua Asante, Managing Partner at MiddCol Law, and actress Nana Ama McBrown, who spoke about celebrity and make-up artist relationship.

GHone TV's Amanda Jissih was the MC for the event.