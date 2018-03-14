Rufftown Records Has Released An Emotional Tribute To Ebony Reigns And This Would Move You To Tears

RuffTown Records, owned by Bullet of Ruff and Smooth fame, has released its official tribute to Ebony.

All of Ebony's label mates, Brella, Danny Beatz, and Miss Forson, sing of how dearly they miss Ebony and how they wish she could come back to join them again.

Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway.

Ebony died at 20 years, just a week to her birthday.

Her final funeral ceremony is coming off on March 24, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

Please watch the video below and make sure you control your tears as you watch.