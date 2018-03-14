I Wanted To Help Pat Thomas' Daughter To Do Music, But....– Kojo Antwi

Music maestro Kojo Antwi has revealed that all his efforts to help singer Nana Yaa launch a successful solo musical career have all proven futile.

According to him, he has tried several times to produce an entire album for the singer, an effort being thwarted by people who surround her.

Nana Yaa, daughter of the highlife legend Pat Thomas, was featured several times on Kojo Antwi’s songs.

Described as his protégé, she sang on hit songs such as ‘Amirika’, ‘Odo A Me Do Wo Nti’ and several others.

Despite several years of working with the music maestro, many believe the singer has not been able to launch a successful solo career until recently.

Many have blamed Mr Music Man, as Kojo Antwi is sometimes known, for not using his expertise and influence to set her on her right path.

Kojo Antwi, who touted the talent of the singer, told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, “I have always [wanted] Nana Yaa to come out because, what she has, we haven’t even seen the tip of it.”

He revealed “if you speak to Nana Yaa she will tell you. Many times I call and I say Nana, I want to write a whole album for you, produce it, just sit back and sing.”

Nana Yaa has not been forthcoming with the suggestion, according to Kojo Antwi, because he believes she is being influenced.

He said, “the problem has been that you have people standing in, voices…”

Despite his desire to still help the singer, Mr Music Man insisted he does not “like to impose his ideas on people.”