GTA Promises Holidaymakers Wonderful Paragliding Treat This Easter

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, has assured holidaymakers who will make it to the Kwahu Easter paragliding festival of a wonderful experience.

This follows the upgrade of facilities – the take-off point to now accommodate three to four people at a go and erection of pavilions, where people could relax.

Speaking at the official launch of the festival at Kwahu-Abene under the theme 'You Too Can Fly', he said this has been done in a way that would offer the tourists the opportunity to have a nice view of activities, take pictures, refresh and entertain themselves with live band music.

Mr Agyemang stated that 12 Ghanaian solo paragliding pilots have been trained, adding, “For now what we expect to see is the display of the locally-trained pilots of what they have learnt in the past one year.”

He indicated that paragliding forms part of the key events that the tourism sector is promoting to the outside world.

The GTA CEO added that the economic benefits could be tremendous – boost businesses in the area during the festival.

The Kwahu Adontenhene and Abetifihene, Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III, called for the training of some local citizens to handle some activities of the paragliding.

He appealed to everybody to conduct themselves well during the period of the festival and encouraged the government to focus priority on tourism development.

“Other countries have made it through tourism and Ghana can also do same,” he added.