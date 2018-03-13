Afi Antonio Celebrates Birthday With Kids @ Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Afi Antonio, a model, actress and philanthropist, Saturday celebrated her birthday with the inmates of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The birthday which originally fell on March 5 was marked at the hospital, as she donated food and other items to the inmates, who are described as 'government property' because families who brought them to the facility have abandoned them to their fate.

According to a nurse at the hospital, families who brought some of these inmates provided wrong information and never showed up.

Speaking to NEWS-ONE at the presentation, Afi Antonio expressed her gratitude to Chef Elijah, Verna Touching Lives, her social media followers, friends and loved ones who responded to her call for support to put a smile on the faces of the inmates.

She urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to, once in a while, visit the inmates and show love to them.

The items were received on behalf of the hospital by Samuel Hanu, the senior nursing officer of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.