I Would Always Choose Agya Koo Over Lil Win – Nana Ama McBrown Reveals Why

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has stated that Kumawood actor Agya Koo is more talented than his colleague actor Lil Win.

According to the actress, though both have unique skills and talents, she would choose the veteran actor over Lil Win.

Earlier this year at the launch of his Television App, Agya Koo born Kofi Adu, touted his acting prowess by stating that the movie industry had not seen his kind yet.

A statement many interpreted as insinuating superiority over all other Kumawood stars, including Lil Win who many think was a replacement for the veteran actor.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Nana Ama McBrown admitted that both actors have their unique set of traits.

“I love both of them, they are all unique in their ways,” she said.

The TV host, however, added that if she had to choose between the two, she would not hesitate in settling on tourism ambassador, Agya Koo.

According to her, Agya Koo possesses a certain maturity with which he approached his roles.

The actress also expressed the view that, Agya Koo is one of those who paved the way for all other talents in the industry today.

She said, she alongside Agya Koo reduced the Nigerian movie market with their talent.

Watch the video here:

