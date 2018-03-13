Afia Schwarzenegger Arrested For “Assaulting” Prophet Kumchacha

Modern Ghana Entertainment has sighted reports that loud-mouthed media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been arrested.

Afia, according to a report by Kasapafmonlin.com, was arrested by the Adabraka Police and later transferred to the Police Headquarters for questioning.

She was said to have stormed the studios of Kasapa FM to “rain insults” on Prophet Kumchacha calling him a “fake prophet”.

Kumchacha had earlier been invited to the studios to answer questions concerning the recent death prophesies that have plagued the country.

He had said that not all prophesies need to be made public, but some of his colleague prophets tend to do so because of attention.

Just then Afia reportedly barged into the studio questioning the credibility of Prophet Kumchacha.

According to her, Kumchacha is not fit to be called a prophet.

Her words were said to have hit Kumchacha so hard that he attempted to give her a wild “blow” but he was restrained by onlookers.

He therefore went ahead to report the case to the police and Afia was consequently arrested.

Afia is reported to be answering questions by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters.

Modern Ghana Entertainment would follow this new development and bring latest information to it’s cherished readers.