Zylofon Boss Nana Appiah Mensah Apologizes To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has rendered an unqualified apology to dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

He apologised to the artiste for a fracas that occurred at Champs Bar at the Paloma Hotel in Accra on Saturday night.

“I apologize to team @stonebwoyb and all well-wishers for the unfortunate ill incident that occurred,” he tweeted Tuesday.

There was pandemonium at the Champs Bar when Bulldog, who is Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Media allegedly attacked Stonebwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the venue.

Gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff. Stonebwoy later disclosed that he fired the shots in self-defence.

A younger brother of the musician, who was at the concert was said to have been injured and has made a complaint of assault and theft against Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, at the Nima Police station.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy’s brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize the musician’s Mercedes Benz.

The Champs Bar fracas was one of the many internal and external wranglings between the dancehall artiste and the record label he signed onto in June last year.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, according to reports is on his way out of the label for failing to promote Zylofon Media and also being bitter about the company signing his arch-rival, Shatta Wale.

Mr Appiah Mensah, in his apology tweet, explained that the Champs Bar incident needlessly occurred because “the transport manager exercised a discretion characterized by reflex and over-exuberance. An act I vehemently condemn and discourage from our society.”

The transport manager, Eric Amponsah, has since been fired by the company.