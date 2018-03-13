CNN Features Kwabena Kwabena

Though there is an ongoing trepidation between BET award winner Stonbwoy and Zylofon Media which has created elephantine public uproar, at least there is something conscientious to cheer home about with regards to our music industry.

On Saturday,10th March,2018, legendary contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena made us all proud by featuring on CNN’s ‘Inside Africa’.

Cable News Network(CNN), is an American basic cable and satellite television news channel owned by the Turner Broadcasting System, a division of Time Warner.

'Inside Africa',which is a documented program on CNN, highlights the true diversity of the African continent as seen through the prism of different cultures, religions and the mediums of art, music , travel and literature.

In the documentary, CNN described Kwabena Kwabena as a Ghanaian artiste working hard to keep his dream alive and the future of Hi-life music.

Revealing the motive why he is doing Hi-life music, the ‘Adansie’ hitmaker told CNN that, “I saw Hi-life to be something which is enjoyed by both the young and the old…so I saw Hi-life to be our way of life and If i wanted to be myself, be a Ghanaian then I wouldn’t do anything than Hi-Life”

Kwabena,delineated extensively that,”Hi-life is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.

Kwabena Kwabena is currently out with his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’ .Songs on the 'Ahyesi' album include:,Tuamudaa,Obi Asa,Ensesa,Adansie,Adonai,Matwen abre ,Yedo Ye ho,Obaa and Siwagedem

Razzonline.com brings you excerpts of Kwabena Kwabena’s exclusive interview on CNN below!