New Music: Awal pens a letter to the president (Nana Addo)

Ghanaian rapper Awal in his new single titled Letter To The President Has highlighted some pertinent needs of children he feels Nana Addo must take a look at.

Awal in his Letter To The President commended him for his good works done so far and also called his attention some sectors of the country which needs attention.

He mentions Free SHS, economy and power stability as some of his key achievements.

However, Awal urged the Nana Addo to pay attention to children with special talents since the future on the country is dependent on these young ones.