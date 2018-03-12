Asamoah Gyan Breaks Silence On Stonebwoy, Zylofon Brouhaha

Management of Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has debunked claims by certain media outlets that the footballer wants to bailout Dancehall act, Stonebwoy from Zylofon media.

Over the weekend it was reported that Stonebwoy and Zylofon’s artiste manager, Bulldog, got engaged in an altercation on Saturday night at the Champs Bar in Accra which resulted in the firing of gunshots.

Some online portals reported that Asamoah Gyan was ready to pay off the two million dollars so Stonebwoy could finally leave Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon Media.

But in a press release, Mr Sammy Anim Addo, the Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jet Promotions said “the management of Mr Asamoah Gyan’s office has read the false or fake news which places Mr Gyan into the Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media “Fracas”.

“We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the fake news from circulation immediately. Mr Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and Zylofon Media”, the release said.

