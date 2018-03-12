None Of My Children Would Ever Watch Kumawood Movies - Top Musician Claims

Captain Smart, the host of ‘Dwaso Nsem’, the morning show on Adom FM, says he will never allow his children to watch Kumawood movies.

Speaking on Htz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Captain said Kumawood movies are noted for abusive words that have negative influence on children.

Kumawood movies are very famous for their comic scenes which mostly are accompanied by insults.

Captain Smart, who admitted his love for Kumawood movies, however, stressed that he would rather watch these local movies in his bedroom far away from his children.

“I will never allow my children to watch Kumawood movies. I will rather watch it in my bedroom far away from my children. Too much insult. It will be a parental crime if I allow them to watch it…,” he said.

Captain Smart was contributing to a discussion relating to the seeming collapse of the of the Kumawood industry.