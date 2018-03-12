Read: Akufo-Addo's Lovely Birthday Message To His “Beloved Rebecca”

President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not let go an opportunity to let the world know the depth of his love for his wife, Rebecca.

And as the First Lady celebrated her 67th birthday on Monday, March 12, the President once again showed his admiration and love for his wife to post on his Twitter handle, a birthday message to Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was born on March 12, 1951 to late former Speaker of Parliament in the Third Republic, judge, Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph.

Nana Akufo-Addo posted on his Twitter handle a beautiful photo of the First Lady and wrote: “Happy birthday to my beloved Rebecca.”

Happy birthday to my beloved Rebecca pic.twitter.com/aSA1CHj4IC — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 12, 2018