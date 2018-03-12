Afia Schwarzenegger In Nasty War Of Words With Kumchacha

Controversial Ghanaian personalities Afia Schwazeneger and Prophet Kumchacha have been spotted in a heated argument at EIB Network's Kasapa Fm.

According to sources close ,Afia Schwazeneger banged into Kasapa Fm's studio when she heard Kumchacha claiming that he had given spiritual directions to a Patapaa. According to Afia, Kumchacha is not a prophet fit to give spiritual directions. This did not go down well with Prophet Kumchacha which ended up in a heated argument.

Kumchacha was a guest on the "Aben wo ha" on Kasapa Fm hosted by Gideon Okyere Anim (Gatusso).

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in showbiz as Afia Shwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian actress and comedian was seated at Kasapa Fm's pub situated at Adabraka when she heard Kumchacha's spiritual directions clam.