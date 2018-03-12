New TV Station, Great1 TV, Begins Test Transmission

GREAT1 TV, a new television station based in Suhum in the Eastern Region, will start its first transmission today, in what its owners have described as an official test transmission ahead of real programming.

Victor Sabah, a businessman and owner of GREAT1 TV, disclosed that the satellite channel is on Multi TV digital box.

“We are going on an international level, so plans are underway to get it free aired on the digital and on DStv,” he added.

According to Mr Sabah, who is popularly known as 'The Great One', the channel will focus on entertainment, social, sports, news and current affairs to enrich the culture of the country.

He cited that management is also making moves to officially launch the station by the end of this month.

Managers of the station are hopeful it would become a force to reckon with when it starts actual programming.