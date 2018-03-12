Vlisco Unveils 2018 Ambassador

VLISCO OFFICIALLY kicked off this year's Vlisco Women's Month celebration with the unveiling of Edith Uyovbukerhi as the 2018 Vlisco ambassador.

The event which coincided with the International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, showcased Vlisco's commitment to empowering women and making their dreams come true.

Mrs Uyovbukerhi, the CEO of GN Foods, takes over the mantle from Mrs Regina Honu of Soronko Solutions, who ends her reign after two years of empowering women.

The new ambassador is also renowned for her work with LittleBigSouls, an international charity organisation.

She co-founded LittleBigSouls with her sister following the tragic death of her pre-term daughter in a hospital in Accra under circumstances that were highly avoidable if the necessary infrastructure and facilities had existed in that hospital.

She brings all her experience of being a 'preemie' mother into the programmes that the charity organisation provides, with the goal to level the playing field for the care of pre-term babies born in Africa and to give these precious babies a fighting chance at survival.

In introducing the new ambassador, Marketing Director of Vlisco Ghana, Rev Stephen Badu, elaborated on Mrs Uyovbukerhi's extensive humanitarian work, particularly with regard to the empowerment of women.

He said, “Aside from her work towards a better life for pre-term babies and their mothers, our new ambassador is a strong believer that the African woman is uniquely placed by way of heritage to be a formidable force for advancement and achievement of women globally.”

Rev Badu cited examples of her involvement with women's leadership organisations and groups such as being the founder of Strands of Pearls International, a women's organisation focused on excellent self-development, business solutions and peer networking and as a director and member of the advisory board of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO).

The Managing Director of Vlisco Group Ghana, Erik Van der Staaij, also commended Mrs Uyovbukerhi for the resolve she has demonstrated towards inspiring women and expressed Vlisco's commitment to support her in the coming year.