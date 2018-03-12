Engineers 50th Anniversary Set To Roll On March 19 

All is set for the 2018 Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) Week celebration under the theme: 'GhIE @ 50: Engineering Ghana's Sustainable Development'.

The celebration is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 19, 2018 to Friday, March 23, 2018.

“We are excited that our annual Engineering Week Conference is coinciding with our golden jubilee celebration this year. It, therefore, makes this year's engineering week a special occasion for all engineers in the country; and we look forward to see all engineers actively participating in the week-long engineering week, which is scheduled to have a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi, near Oyarifa in Accra,” President of Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, said.

Activities for the week celebration include Women In Engineering (WINE) conference scheduled for Friday, March, 16, 2018 at the Engineering Centre, Roman Ridge from 9:00am – 1:00pm.

There will be a students' forum and induction of new professional engineers on Monday, March 19 at ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi.

The grand opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 20 at ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi on March 21 and 22 there will be an annual conference and technical sessions.

There will be aerobics/games on Friday, March 23.

There will be the presidential inauguration to swear in a new president of the institution and a dinner on Friday, March 23 between the hours of 7:00pm-9: 30pm at ISGC premises.

The guest of honour is the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.