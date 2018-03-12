Golden Movie Awards Officials Meet Kumasi Filmmakers

Officials of Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) met with filmmakers in Kumasi to discuss how to improve the move industry and also how they can take advantage of the award ceremony to do that.

The meeting was held at the Ceeta Kel Hotel in Asokwa, and this attracted movie practitioners and media personnel from the metropolis.

The officials from Ghana Movie Awards Africa included Mrs Mimi Andani Michaels, Director for GMAA, and Mr Ken Addy, Media Director of GMAA.

Mimi spoke about the need to change the negative narrative of Africa through films and why it was crucial for filmmakers in Ghana and particularly a film hub such as Kumasi to come up with compelling stories to match their compatriots on the African continent.

She debunked claims that the Golden Movie Awards Africa is only interested in movies in the English language and pointed to the fact that one of their own, Mr Kenneth Yeboah, producer for 'Made In Agege', had 16 nominations and three awards in the maiden edition.

On his part, Ken Addy took the stakeholders through the calendar of the awards and explained the procedure for submission of films, which he said was opened on February 1, 2018 and will end on April 1, 2018.

He informed the gathering that the jury for this year’s edition will include members from Kenya, Nigeria and Cameroon and that the nominations announcement will take place in Ivory Coast on May 3, 2018.

The main event is slated for June 2, 2018 in Accra.