I bought my own Mercedes Benz -Stonebowy (Video)

BET Award Winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has revealed that he bought the Mercedes Benz car that a group of Zylofon Media Staff led by BullDog tried to forcefully take away from him.

Speaking on hitz fm with King Legacy monitored by Attractivemustapha.com on Sunday he said that he bought the car and register it in the name of his late mother.

"I bought the car from America, registered it in my name the car's number plate registration is customized “AA” which is the initials of my late mother" He said.

When asked if indeed he fired a gunshot, he rhetorically asked “have you heard of self-defence before?” which insinuates he did pull a trigger with the notion to protect his life.



