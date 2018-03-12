Stonebwoy Opens Up On Why He Fired Gunshots During 'Zylofon Attack'

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Setekla aka Stonebwoy has explained why he fired gunshots at the Champs Bar in Accra last night.

According to him, he did that to defend himself of any gruesome attack that may have been launched on him.

When King Lagaze asked him on Hitz FM on Sunday of the reason behind what he did, he asked “have you heard of self-defence before?”

Stonebwoy on Saturday was reported to have been engaged in a scuffle with some officers of his record label, Zylofon Music, who had gone to the premises to take from him, a car purported to have been given to him by the company.

Report has it that Stonebwoy had earlier been to the University of Ghana to perform at the Artistes Night of the Hilla Limann Week Celebration. At the behest of Stonebwoy and his management, the organizers took off all Zylofon Media banners. This deepened speculations that the 'My Name' hit maker may have severed relationship with Zylofon Media.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah aka Bulldog who is the Artiste and Repertoire Manager for Zylofon Music went to the premise off the show and asked that the cars which were branded in Zylofon insignia were taken away, upon seeing how things branded with Zylofon tags were being disposed off.

Bulldog – Artiste & Repertoire Manager, Zylofon Music

By then, Stonebwoy had left for the Champs Bar at the Paloma Hotel where his protégé Kelvin Boy was performing.

According to Stonebwoy, while in a room at the hotel, he sent his brother to fetch him his clothes from his car when he heard noise from outside.

“They hit [my brother] on the lips, they took the car keys from him and they sat in the car…if not for my bodyguard, they would have driven my car away and that would have been something else,” he recounted.

He then fired gunshots to dispel the crowd so they could move the car.

Apparently, Bulldog had followed up with is guys to the Champ Bar to take the car from him but Stonebwoy has stated that the car in question is his personal property and not what Zylofon gave to him.

Background to Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media 'fight'

In June, 2017, Stonebwoy was signed on to Zylofon Music record label with an undisclosed contractual agreement.

Even though other musicians had been signed before and after Stonebwoy, theories have it that he may not have liked the idea of Zylofon Media signing his arch-rival Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale's signing was greeted with razzmatazz, pomp and pageantry – a situation that was unlike all the signings Zylofon Music had done in the past.

Even though Stonebwoy had congratulated Shatta Wale for joining the Zylofon family he also stated that he was not pre-informed by the management that they were bringing Shatta Wale on board.

In the interview King Lagaze had with him on Sunday evening, reggae presenter Skelly Dread sent a question to the host asking whether Stonebwoy would have signed onto Zylofon Music if they had already signed another dance hall artiste.He responded in the negative.

Even though Stonebwoy and Zylofon have not come out to announce anything pertaining to the abrogation of contract with Stonebwoy, it appears all is not well with the two parties and a possible break up is imminent.

This comes on the back of recent innuendos made by Shatta Wale about Stonebwoy's Ghc 5,000 donation to the accident ward of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital. Stonebwoy went there without any reps from the record label.

He followed up with another post: “ Stonebwoy stop that silly thing ooo ibe so samini do weh a kill am lyrically .. this beef u deh try start u can't WiN and you know from your dear heart ..I AM ZYLOFON ..are you ZYLOFON.. ? Answer me ..”

The personal manager of Stonebwoy, Black Sidi also took to social media to reply Shatta Wale in a similar fashion.

“Somebody Tell My Good Friend We Wont Mind Him…We Are Busy Rehearsing For SummerJam And Reggae Sumfest 2018. #BhimNationGlobal ” he wrote on Facebook.

Attempts to get parties involved to speak to the matter have not been successful.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has asked fans of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and his company to stay calm as they solve the problem.

Nana Appiah Mensah (CEO – Zylofon)

“I urge all well wishers [email protected], @stonebwoyb and @ZylofonMedia to remain very calm. Whatever differences, as with all human institutions would be resolved in the most civil and decorous fashion. Ghana shall prosper.#zylofonmusic #Ghanamusic #Ghanawi,” he wrote on his social media platforms.

Earlier, Nana Appiah Mensah and Zylofon Media had unfollowed Stonebwoy on twitter.