I Wouldn't Have Joined Zylofon If They Already Had A Dancehall Artiste

The turmoil at Champs Bar in Accra on Saturday which was allegedly triggered by a brawl between some staff of Zylofon Media and Stonebwoy’s camp, proved that their working relationship had turned sour.

It is believed that that the presence of Stonebwoy’s rival, Shatta Wale, is one remote cause of the BET award winner’s alleged insubordination.

In an interview on ‘Yaad Settings’ on Hitz FM with King Lagazee, Stonebwoy was asked if he would have joined the record label in the case where a Dancehall act was already on board and he answered in the negative.

“No. It stays there. You have to give room for people to operate,” he responded.

The ‘Dirty Enemies’ singer explained that it was important to have enough space for an artiste’s brand and it will be prejudicial to have two Dancehall artistes, arguably of the same calibre, on one label.

“I wouldn't because I believe that the people should feel free….You can’t have two left wingers [Number 11s] playing in a match [in one team]. I think you have to play fair. I think it is nicer. It doesn’t have anything to do with Zylofon anyway,” he said.

Asked if Zylofon’s decision to sign Shatta Wale despite his presence on the label could be described as a bad move, Stonebwoy was reluctant to give an answer.

“Respect Zylofon as an entity for what they are and what they want to do,” he remarked.

Debates over the record label’s decision to keep two Dancehall artistes in their camp have dominated discussions after Shatta Wale threw jabs at Stonebwoy on social media and mocked his donation to the Accident Ward at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The act has led to an exchange of words between fans of Stonebwoy and those of Shatta Wale.

Saturday night’s scuffle between Stonebwoy and staff of Zylofon media which saw the artiste fire gunshots in what he describes as "self-defence", has been blamed partly on the company’s decision to keep both artistes on the same label.

Many have said that the situation will continue to produce unhealthy competitions between the two artistes with energies being channelled into unproductive endeavours.