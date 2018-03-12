This is fresh from Sam Ibozi the president of Worshipcity Music. The song is titled: 'Jehovah, you love me' and its one of the songs from the Soak20...
Audio & Video: Jehovah, You Love Me - Sam Ibozi
This is fresh from Sam Ibozi the president of Worshipcity Music.
The song is titled: 'Jehovah, you love me' and its one of the songs from the Soak2017 live recording album to be released soon.
It is a song that deeply celebrates the love of God towards. Whatever our story is; Pain, grief, disappointments, heartbreak...the love of God will always win.
Enjoy the video, don't forget to download and share link with everyone.
Listen, Download and Share!
Embed code: