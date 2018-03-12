My First Relationship Lasted 3 To 4 Months – Kuami Eugene Opens Up On Love Life

Kuami Eugene, Ghana’s youngest and talented musician, has opened up on his love life in a recent interview.

He was the guest on Sunday, March 11, 2018, on the Delay show which was monitored by ModernGhana Entertainment on GHONE TV.

According to him, the first relationship he ever entered lasted only for three to four months.

However, that relationship imparted his life so much in many ways and he still thinks about it.

Interestingly, that relationship was one of his motivations and reasons of coming up with his hit song ‘Angela’.

According to Kuami Eugene, the lady in question is “an industry player” but is not known because she prefers to be on the quiet.

No matter how hard Delay, host of the show, tried to push him into revealing the identity of this lady, Kaumi Eugene stood on his ground, insisting that he was not ready to fully disclose the identity of the lady.

He revealed that though the relationship lasted only for a short period of time, he felt much love for her and they both loved each other.

According to him, the line in his song “Any car you want I go hustle o” was actually directed to the lady, to show that he was willing to go any miles just to make her happy.

Unfortunately, despite the many efforts he tried to put in the relationship, it never worked because some other people were creating “confusion” between them.

Therefore, the relationship had to end sadly.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene has disclosed in earlier interviews monitored by Modern Ghana Entertainment that following his status now as a hit musician, the lady wants to come back.

But now, Kuami says he is focusing all his time, and energy on his career, and at the right time, he would start dating when he meets someone and the “vibe” is right.

Kuami Eugene’s latest song “Confusion” has appeared on most music charts now.