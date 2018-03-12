Kuami Eugene Finally Reveals The Woman Behind His Hit Song ‘Angela’

Currently, Kuami Eugene is one of Ghana’s hottest musicians.

He is known for his super hit song ‘Angela’ which enjoyed massive airplay and topped many music charts sometime after its release last year.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Angela’ is still enjoying airplay around the country and still on some music charts.

Kuami Eugene has disclosed how thrilled and happy he is with his song still performing well.

He has attributed that to the song being nice and the special grace of God.

The “Rockstar” as Kuami refers to himself, was the guest on the Delay Show last Sunday.

He was answering questions about his music career, family, fame, his dealings with women, and many other related matters.

Touching on the woman behind his hit song ‘Angela’, Kuami Eugene said Angela is not his girlfriend has many people had speculated for a long time.

According to him, Angela refers to an iconic woman in his life who also happens to be a family member.

Kaumi Eugene said he looks up to this woman, who really bears the name Angela Mensah, for everything in life since he was growing up.

He revealed that this woman has shaped his life in many ways, and he feels the best way he could tell how helpful she has and continues to be for him is by making a song with her name. Hence, his super hit song, Angela.

The 21-year-old Rockstar added that another reason for his song was motivated by his former girlfriend, who happened to be his first lover.

However, due to many barriers against their relationship, they had to call it quit after just three to four months.

According to Kuami Eugene, he was willing to go any miles to make this lover who was of the same age with him happy, but many situations foiled his efforts.

He disclosed that he is currently not dating, and that he is devoting his time and energy on his music career.

The ‘Hiribaba’ hitmaker also disclosed that he has relocated to Achimota, where he has rented a two-bedroom apartment and living alone.

Kuami Eugene said he is looking forward to sweeping more awards at this year’s VGMA.

“I am looking forward to winning in categories like Song of the Year, Male Vocalist, Song Writer of the Year, and other deserving ones,” Kuami Eugene said.

He is signed one to Lynx Entertainment, and his latest hit “Confusion” is really causing confusion with massive airplay.