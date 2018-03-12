Phrame Gh And Brizzle Pounds To Lead The Great Ghana Music Revolution

Ghana music, especially, Hiplife and rap music in general have really grown to be a powerful force of entertainment in Ghana. And like most things in a capitalist setting, the music industry is metamorphosing into an elitist industry with few players at the very top, deciding the fate of many artistes in Ghana.

The likes of the EIB network and Zylophone are basically on a quest to monopolize the music industry.

They own radio stations, tv stations, and organize powerful events in Ghana and as such, it is those they have blessed who will shine. In short, it is almost impossible for any artiste to make it without the say so of music elites running the show.

Once again, I understand that this development is the nature of capitalism and I do not blame the likes of Bola Ray for wanting to build powerful entertainment empires to monopolize the music industry.

But in my humble view, the many underappreciated, undervalued, and ignored talented rappers in Ghana will one day revolt against the established status-quo and challenge the elite forces in music for the respect they truly deserve.

It must be quickly added that the traditional media have been a great tool for the music elites to help shut down the voices of the many ignored musical talents in Ghana.

Thankfully, social media and the internet at large have been of great help to artistes whose works are not even mentioned in the traditional media.

Many rappers and musicians are hustling and trying to reach for the stars even when it seems no one will ever notice. Once can go to Youtube.com and see the legions of undervalued Ghanaian rappers producing excellent works and showcasing impeccable talent and you would wonder why you have never heard of them.

The likes of PhrameGH, Brizzle-Pounds, Nii Mayweda are very few of the many names trying to get recognized for their works. Instead of joining the ever-pleading voices of many before me to appeal the government to do something about the arts, I will just make a prediction that the many undervalued talents out there will surely have their day of triumph and there will be nothing the elites can do to stop that wave.

I will also suggest to the ignored artistes to unite and keep up the fight. Let the communities of our great nation hear your works and the people will crown you with success. It is time to by-pass the elite forces in Ghana music and take the future into your own hands. It’s a time to find innovative ways to be competitive, to be known and to be appreciated. Never give up for the era of the forgotten artiste is upon us.

Below are video links of PhrameGH and Brizzle Pounds who are examples of undervalued musicians in Ghana with extraordinary talents!

Let’s try to support our Ghanaian talents for they are many.