Wiz Child To Launch His Album Dubbed 'ADAHA'

DMTL in collaboration with Legend Boy presents ' Adaha Album Launch'. The Fastest rising star in Northern Ghana, Wiz Child will thrill the many Music Lovers, Fans and Friends who will throng to Radach Conference Hall as Wiz Child launch his much anticipated album dubbed 'ADAHA'.

This year’s “ALBUM LAUNCH” dubbed the ‘(ADAHA) Album Release Edition’ is set to take place this month slated on the 6th of April, 2018, which is marked as great day said to be Friday.

Last year, Wiz Child held a successful show at Radach Lodge in collaboration with the DMTL Crew dubbed 'The DMTL King’s On The Thrones'.

Wiz Child has shown that his really talented at music and this can be testified with the release of his smash hit song dubbed 'Tamale' which got a whole lot of reactions within the North and Diaspora.

With series of songs paving way for the artist, the time seem right for the release of the "ADAHA ALBUM", A tune that resonates with us all, that one thing that inhibits us from achieving our full potential: Braveness. As Northerners are gearing up for what is set to be an emotions - filled album.

However, prior to his album launch he dropped a hot tune dubbed by his own name “Wiz Child” Well arranged message. He Drops Some Lovely And Catchy Dupe Lines In His Verse 🎵🎵🎵Peter Maxwell fights for our Prosperity💥 And some prayed for our Negativity❌ 6th April Coming With Jocularity💪 Adaha album launch with Popularity🚀.🎵🎵🎵

Tickets are ready and out on sale at Achilis Collection, Faish Gucci, Or Polisay Collection

You can Call on 0247750337 or 0246919785 for more details or tickets delivery.

Some of the artists on the bill are; Fancy Gadam, Maccassio, Abu Sadik, S.K.Y, Double Tee, Vizion, Lighter, Fad Lan, Nazz Official, Mawaski, Selasi, Sharky, One Naira and lots more alongside.

Sponsors / Media Partners: Achilis collection, Faish Gucci, Polisay collection, Wear Nation, Wunpini Agro Chemicals, ShowbizAfrika, KnowGh, and ModernGhana.