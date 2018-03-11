Full List Of Winners Of 2018 Volta Music Awards

The 2018 Volta Music Awards just came to an end—with a few awards going to certain undeserving artistes.

Votarians have witnessed an excellent night of celebrating Volta music, honouring music legends and unifying Volta through music. On 10th March 2018, all roads led to the Ho Technical University - HTU Auditorium to witness the most hardworking and influential artistes of the year under review getting rewarded.

From MCs to artiste performances, award presentation dramas and so on, it could only be rated as an average show or better still a ‘raw show’ with a few things to talk about.

The event as usual, began with the Red Carpet which saw Celebrities showing off what they wore and talking about what they expect for the night. The show began with Lion Lumor as the host and introduced Dj Ricky Augustine as the co-host who is also the official DJ for the night.

The big winner of the night was Agbeshie followed by Keeny Ice and Kasare who swept three awards each .

See The Full List Of Winners For 2018 Volta Music Awards Below:

Gospel Song Of The Year - Mama Peace

Song Writer Of The Year - Remy J

*Best Entertainment School Of The Year - SOGASCO.

*Hiplife Song Of The Year - KASARE

*Best Female Vocalist Of The Year - LINCHPIN

*Discovery Of The Year - ZYGEE

*Traditional Song Of The Year - Evivim

*Best Male Vocalist Of The Year - Lega

*Highlife Artist Of The Year - ERASTUS

*Best Music Video Of The Year - Keeny Ice

*Lifetime Achievement Award Of The Year - TOGBE EDINAM KORMLA ANSAH (Former

Musigha President)

*Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year - SKERY ZEE

*Highlife Song Of The Year - KASARE

*Best Entertainment Company Of The Year - AIRLLY EVENTS

*Producer/Sound Engineer Of The Year - TIMZ BEATZ

*Best Collaboration Of The Year - Keeny Ice

*Best DJ/Promoter Of The Year - DJ KARANJA.

*Best Group Of The Year - DRIZZLE & JED SWIZZ.

*Gospel Artist Of The Year - BROTHER JAMES

*Hiphop Song Of The Year - 22 FOLI.

*Most Popular Song Of The Year - KASARE.

*Hiplife Artist Of The Year - CHIEF ONE

*Media House Of The Year - TRILLION MEDIA

*Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year - KUSH ELIKEM

*Best Rapper Of The Year - Keeny Ice

*Best Performer Of The Year - NUH PRINCE

*Excellence Award goes to Jonilar, Elorm Beenie & EDEM.

*Online Influencer Of The Year - DKLASS GH

*ARTIST OF THE YEAR - AGBESHIE.