Brong Ahafo Music Awards Launched

The artists in the Brong Ahafo region have been given an opportunity to improve and facilitate good music and encourage them to take active keen interest to promoting music in the region as J Black code Ghana launches award festival in the Brong Ahafo regional capital Sunyani on 10th March 2018

Speaking to Techiman based winners 98.5 FM, one of the founding members to the J Black code Ghana Mr Abdul Samed Abubagari

hinted that music as it is popularly said is the fruit of the soul and added that without good music the world would be boring place to live

He said music remains medicinal prescription for solving most problems like settling of scores, uplifting of one's soul when it is weak or down ,motivates, encourages, inspire and help to give up in one's life

He lamented that despite Brong Ahafo being the food basket of the Nation, it has experienced migration of its youth into other regions in search for greener pastures and opportunities that abound in the creative arts industry

"Following several attempts and call by various groups and individuals to have the Government and its ministry for creative Arts, and the body for Musicians; MUSIGHA,to support the talents in Brong Ahafo ,this has yielded zero results" he stated

"Talents in the region are left single handedly to strive in music journey alone , the region over the years cannot boast of producing up to five (5) music legends, yet is blessed with equally good talents who are capable of competing National and International platforms " he hinted

He said it is however against this backdrop that the J BLACK CODE GHANA has taken it upon itself together with other vibrant well known individuals and groups to spearhead regime of change in the Brong Ahafo region

Mr. Abdul Samed bemoaned that the demise of one of the Brong Ahafo's finest and promising star EBONY REIGNS which shock the the entire country and added that it is about time the industry players work hard and in unity, support and love one another

"The Brong Ahafo Music Award festival is open to all musicians in the region, and it is not family and friends award " he stressed

He emphasized that the award is guided with a principle of truth, transparency and accountability and respect for the rule of law