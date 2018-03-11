Bulldog Fired Shots Targeting Stonebwoy And Crew

Chaos broke and gunshots were fired at the Paloma Hotel in Accra as music producer Bulldog allegedly attacked Dancehall artiste, Stonbwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the hotel.

The younger brother of the musician who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog at the Nima Police station.

Eyewitnesses say Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy's brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize Stonebwoy Mercedes Benz.

More soon...

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com