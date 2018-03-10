Photos: Joy FM Celebrates Mrs Ace Ankomah's 50th Birthday In Style

Samsom Lardy Anyenini, the host of Joy FM/MultiTVs news analysis programme Newsfile, broke the rules and celebrated one of his ardent listeners on the show, Saturday.

After introducing his guests and topics for discussion, he veered off the script to wish Josephine Ansah Ankomah a happy 50th birthday.

Mrs Ansah Ankomah who is the Managing Director of Ecobank Gambia never misses an edition of the country's most listened to news analysis programme.

Not even her numerous travels and tight schedules prevent her from listening.

Although Mr Lardy Anyenini celebrated his birthday on March 9, he refused cake from the production crew on Saturday and sprung a surprise on them with a cake to celebrate one of his ardent listeners.

"Happy birthday to you madam and God bless you and all women on the occasion of International Women's Day," was his simple but thoughtful message to her and all women.

Joining him on the show to celebrate were a legal practitioner and a lawyer, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee; Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik; Bawku Central legislator and former Minister of state, Mahama Ayariga and Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka.

Like her husband and astute legal practitioner and law lecturer, Ace Anan Ankomah, she loves to sing and never miss the opportunity to minister and mentor the youth in the church.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com