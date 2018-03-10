We’ll take Ras Kuuku to the Next level – Sabaman Entertainment

It was a moment of bliss for Ras Kuuku as the first signee for the New York based company when he was officially unveiled to the Sabaman Entertainment record label.

The Ghanaian Dancehall mogul signed a five-year deal with Sabaman Entertainment on Thursday 8th March, 2018 at the slush Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotels in Accra.

The Puom Music star unveiling saw gurus in the Reggae/Dancehall fraternity in attendance to lend it support to one of its own.

Artist such as Samina, Zeal (VVIP), Episode as well as Panji, Root Eye, Daddy Bosko, Biggest Boss (GG One) who took turns in congratulating RasKuuku and also used the occasion to call for unity within the Reggae/Dancehall circles.

In attendance also were fans of the Puom Music Moment who filled the Bosio auditorium to witness the ceremony.

Mr. OpokuKwarteng, an executive member of Sabaman Entertainment at the event described the contract as a “360 deal”, meaning, the label will be in charge of the branding, production, distribution and marketing of RasKuuku's music.

He assured the label will work assiduously in promoting the Puom brand and music onto the international scenes.

Sabaman Entertainment as part of the deal hinted that, RasKuuku is expected to leave the shores of Ghana for Jamaica sometime in June-July for a period of four months.

He will be doing lots of features and collaborations with artists in Jamaica.

On his part, RasKuuku expressed appreciation to Sambaman Entertainment, the Reggae/Dancehall fraternity and the Puom Music loyalists for their unflinching support.

“I am extremely happy for this day and I thank you all for supporting me since my days at Akomah Village till date, especially the media, Puom fans and everybody who is here today to support me. Keep supporting”, as he chant's mamintePoum.

Born KojoKurankye, RasKuuku is known for his hit songs like Nwansina, Am blessed, Who send dem among others.

Sabaman Entertainment is a music and event company. It also offer range of services such as sponsoring only Dancehall artist, recording, studio services etc.

The company is also into travel and tour business.