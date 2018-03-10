Competitive Category Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year 'Shatta Wale Vrs Stonebwoy'

Ghana's prestigious music awards, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is upon us again and this time, it's the 19th edition.

The biggest industry night which is scheduled for Saturday, April 14th at the Accra International Conference Centre will reward deserving musicians and stakeholders for their enormous contributions towards the growth Ghana music.

As I pen down this piece, three of the best Dancehall Artists in Africa, Samini, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale engaged in a lyrical war last year, We see Samini and Stonebwoy faced off with self acclaimed Dancehall King 'Shatta Wale' on different occasions in beef songs which trended on social media for several years generating a lot of public debate.

Since the release of those diss songs from both camps, the artists have not squashed the ‘beef’, making their anticipated appearance at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which is slighted on 14th April 2018.

However, all things being equal this year's VGMA is an extraordinary one as big time artists are been nominated in the same category 'Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year', tough category this year as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy battle in the same category.

Dancehall/Reggae Artiste of the year has become the most competitive category since its inclusion into the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAS). It's two against one as we see father and son compete in the same category's against the 'self acclaimed Shatta Wale'. But it still baffles me, why Samini the Dancehall General it's nominated in the Dancehall /Reggae Artiste Of The Year Category? The reader should meditate on this rythorical question.

Controversial dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly called ‘Shatta Wale’ has been nominated for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Shatta Wale secured for himself six nominations thus battling with top notch musicians in the country.

His nomination comes after his four-year ban from the country’s hottest music event.

His nominations include: Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year, Hiplife Song Of The Year, Vodafone Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration Of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year, Artiste Of The Year

Emmanuel Andrews Samini (born 22 December 1981 in Accra, Ghana), known by his stage name Samini (formerly as Batman Samini), is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana. Has been nominated for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Samini secured for himself four nominations .

Nominations Include: Dancehall/Reggae Song Of The Year, Song Writer Of The Year, Male Vocalist Of The Year, Record Of The Year.

Livingstone Etse Satekla who goes by the stage name Stonebwoy, the BHIM Nation General and Zylofon Media signee is a Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae artiste and many recognize him as one of the leading Reggae and Dancehall artists in Africa. Stonebwoy secured for himself six nominations.

Nominations Include: Album Of The Year, Song Writer Of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year, Afro Pop Song Of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year, Artiste Of The Year

WHO WEARS THE REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR'S CROWN, IS IT SHATTA WALE OR STONEBWOY ?.