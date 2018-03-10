Stonebwoy's Manager Replies Shatta Wale Over Claims Stonebwoy Is Broke

The manager of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Blakk Sidi has responded to the warning from Shatta Wale.

It would be recalled that,Stonebwoy threw shades at Shatta Wale on Snapchat that, he won’t spend his money buying cars for friends like one guy with a big mouth does.

Although, Stonebwoy didn’t mention Shatta Wale’s name directly in the post, which he deleted some few minutes after making that post (obviously either he was scared or someone begged him to delete it) it’s obvious he was referring to Shatta Wale.

It couldn’t have been any other person because we know of the rivalry between them although they are signed unto the same record label, Zylofon Music.

And Shatta Wale didn’t take his post likely, which explains why he wrote;because he might regret, Bwoy’s manager, Sidi Mohammed has responded to him.

The manager of the 'Hero' hitmaker,Blakk Sidi in a Facebook post cited by Razzonline.com asked the public to inform his 'good' friend ' that they will not descend into the gutters with he ,Shatta Wale.

Blaq Sidi accentuated extensively that,Stonebwoy is busily preparing for shows outside the country so they have no time to waste on replying Shatta's rants on Social media.

Blakk Sidi