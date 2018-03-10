Photos: How Celebrities Dressed To Zylofon Media UK Office Opening

A number of Ghanaian entertainment personalities were on Monday part of guests how attended the opening of Zylofon Media's UK office.

The office located in the middle of London and known to be a business area at No. 1 Berkeley Square House: Berkeley Square, Mayfair London (W1J 6BO).

The official opening attracted musicians, actors, event promoters, talent agents and managers, radio and television personalities.

Some of these personalities included actor Prince David Osei, musician Captain Planet of 4x4 fame, DJ Mensah, Barbara Newton aka Atwei, founder of GUBA who led the organization and also popularly called Dentaa were in attendance.

The rest include Confidence Haugen, Alordia of Alordia Promotions and his West Coast promotions brother, Dennis of Akwaaba UK fame, Ato Brown of ABN UK fame, Ato Eric an actor, Patrick Baah Flex Newspaper, Kenneth Brown Eye, Jammie Roberts (Yvonne Nelson`s fiancé), Danny Erskine and several influential people who are running affairs in the arts and showbiz industry in the UK.

In his speech, Communications Director of Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah explained that the entry of Zylofon Media is a strategic business movement to aid their international invasion.

Sammy Flex, as he is affectionately called, noted that since their entry into showbiz business in 2016, they have chalked several successes including mega-events.

After producing great songs from their quality signed artistes, time is now right for them to go beyond the borders of Ghana and London is their first stop.

See photos below:

