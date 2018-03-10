Jon Benjamin, Dumelo In Another Twitter 'Battle'

Former British High Commissioner, Jon Benjamin, has yet again taken a dig at actor John Dumelo over a V8 Toyota Land Cruiser.

The actor, who campaigned for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday morning tweeted that he has gained weight stating his desire to lose some more weight.

“I weighed myself this morning and I was 104.3. I’m hoping to get to 99.7 in 30 days,” the actor tweeted.

This got a quick jab from Mr Benjamin, who resurrected an old controversy the actor was got embroiled in regarding a V8 vehicle belonging to the state in 2017.

“Keep going for 60 days John and you'll weigh only V8!” the former High Commissioner replied.

A vehicle belonging to the state, alleged to have been sent there by the actor, was in March last year retrieved from a spraying shop at Abelemkpe in Accra.

It was alleged that the actor had taken to the shop to be re-sprayed but members of the task force insisted it was not him and subsequently seized it.

This was after when news broke that one of the two V8 Toyota Land Cruisers classified as missing from the pool of state vehicles.

Mr Dumelo posted on Facebook, a social media platform, to rubbish the publication, claiming that he bought the vehicle impounded by the state.